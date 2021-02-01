Helen T. Presley, 78, passed away Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, at her home in Enid, surrounded by her loving family.

Funeral services will be at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 2, in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home with interment to follow at Bethel Cemetery. The family will receive friends Monday evening from 5 to 8 p.m. at Wells Funeral Home.

Helen was born on Jan. 16, 1943, to the late Hershel and Gladys Winters Turner in Lauderdale, TN. She was a homemaker during her lifetime and loved to cook. Helen enjoyed visiting with her family and friends and loved to work on crossword puzzles.

The family left behind to cherish her memory include her children, Cynthia Calder, Kay Presley, Randy Turner, and Michael Presley all of Enid; four siblings; 7 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.

Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by one son, Christopher Turner; 2 siblings; and one great grandchild.