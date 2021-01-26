ND Green Wave tangle with Marshall

Photos by Glennie Pou

For the third time in four games, North Delta forward Shelby Boone reached the double figure mark in scoring as the junior put up 16 points in leading the Lady Green Wave to a 47-34 district road win at Marshall Academy Friday, Jan 22.

The Green Wave and the Patriots also played a full set of games on Tuesday, Jan. 19.

In Friday’s game, Boone proved to be a force on the defensive end with five steals to go along with seven rebounds.

Ally Alford and Sophie Williams followed with seven points each while Sadie Gray pulled down six rebounds and scored six points.

Sydney Talley provided four points for North Delta (16-6, 4-0) with Eliza Morris chipping in with three points, five rebounds and four steals.

Emily Wells and Breck Brewer added two points each followed by Isabella Morrow with one point.

Boys Game

Marshall 57

ND 27

The host Patriots earned the four-game split by winning the nightcap.

Ryan Gibson led North Delta with 10 points while Alford provided seven. Blaine Sanders contributed with four points as Drake Barton and Johnson chipped in with two points each.

Bost rounded out the scoring with one point.

North Delta was scheduled to close out the regular season Tuesday, Jan. 26, at Kirk Academy beginning at 3:30 p.m.

The Junior High meanwhile will host the district tournament beginning Saturday, Jan. 30, with the championship game being held Monday.

Times and seedings have yet to be determined.

JR High Girls

ND 33

Marshall 29

The junior high Lady Wave evened their district record at 2-2 with a narrow 33-29 victory.

Cadie Coker led the way with seven points with Autumn Boone and Ann Krisopher Wolfe each providing six points each. Wells followed with five points and Paizlee Woods contributed with four.

Emma Brown and Jada Bryant got into the scoring column with two and one point.

JR High Boys

Marshall 51

ND 44

Cody Bost paced the North Delta junior high boys with 19 points while Matt Johnson provided 14. Tucker Bryant chipped in with five followed by Grayson Alford with three points.

Other scorers included Owens Johnson with two points and Alex Jackson one point.

ND vs. Marshall

Jan. 19

The North Delta School boys placed three players in double figure scoring in their district tilt against Marshall Academy, but it was to no avail as the Wave fell 67-53 at home.

Grayson Alford led the way with 21 points including 9-of-11 from the free throw line. Ryan Gibson and Drake Barton added 11 points each. Gibson also had a good night at the charity stripe by sinking 9-of-13 shots.

Cody Bost and Martin Wolfe chipped in with five points each for North Delta who fell to 0-3 in district play and 1-7 overall.

Varsity Girls

ND 57

Marshall 39

The Lady Wave jumped out to a 13-0 lead after one quarter in route to a 57-39 win.

Ally Alford paced North Delta,(15-6; 3-0) with 27 points, six rebounds and seven steals.Shelby Boone just missed recording a double-double with nine points, ten rebounds, four assists and three steals

Eliza Morris added eight points, five rebounds and four steals while Sadie Gray chipped in with five points and four boards. Breck Brewer and Sophie Williams garnered four points each.

JR High Boys

ND 61

Marshall 26

North Delta’s junior high boys had no problems improving to 2-1 in district with a easy win over the Patriots.

Alford poured with 30 points while Bost followed with 12. Gage Bryant provided seven while Alex Jackson registered four in the winning effort. Owens Johnson, Mike Pinkston and Matt Johnson recorded two points each.

JR High Girls

Marshall 28

ND 25

The Junior High Lady dropped a nail-biter to Marshall despite a game-high 14 points from Paizlee Woods. Emily Wells followed with seven points with Meagan Michael and Autumn Boone scored two points each.