Karean Denise Tichner McPeak, 50

Karean Denise Tichner McPeak, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, at Baptist Hospital – DeSoto in Southaven. She was born on Nov. 18, 1970, in Fayetteville, Ark., to Ronald and Donna Tincher. Later she had a little sister, “Leslie Jean,” as their daddy would call her, or as you would most likely hear Karean call her, “Sissy”.

Karean was very musically talented and loved playing the piano. From a young age she and her sister often sang duets in church together. She loved her high school band and played the clarinet. In 1993, Karean married Tony Boyette, the love of her life, and in 1994, Christopher Boyette was born.

Christopher, being the first grandchild, was the apple of everyone’s eye! Tony and Karean’s love didn’t end, but transitioned through their divorce, and they remained friends to her death. In 1998, Karean had a second marriage, which brought two blessings, Emily in 1999 and James in 2001.

Karean was devastated in 2011, when Daddy, who was her biggest cheerleader, suddenly passed away. In 2012, her second marriage ended, and she became plagued with major health problems.

During this time, her beautiful mom, Donna, became her full-time care giver, and her health worsened with other health conditions, which became a game changer in her life. Karean attended an amputee camp, which she enjoyed very much and talked about for months afterwards. There, she found friends within the amputee community, with whom she could relate because they also had similar issues. They encouraged and motived her to set goals and work hard, making her stronger and a bit healthier.

In 2019, her family took Karean on a trip to the beach where fond memories were created of her sitting in the sand, enjoying the waves and watching and hearing her laugh, as the waves crashed against her. In 2020, Karen received many blessings, which included the birth of her granddaughter, Grace, attending Emily’s wedding, dancing with Christopher at his wedding, and the joy she experienced as James completed high school. She was completely blessed! One of her most treasured days was when Christopher arranged a surprised breakfast for her at Cracker Barrell with Emily, James and himself. She talked about that endlessly!

Karean was a true patriot! She was very vocal about veterans; loving their willingness to serve our country. She would make cards and mail them to soldiers overseas, through which, she developed many friendships and was visited by at least one soldier after his tour ended. She had a heart especially for the amputees that served our country. Karean was loved by so many. She has transitioned. The Bible says: to be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord. She has been made whole! Her life verse was: Do not forget to show hospitality to strangers, for by so doing some people have shown hospitality to angels without knowing it. Hebrews 13:2.

Left to cherish her memory is her loving family, which includes one daughter, Emily Putt (Mike) of Strayhorn, MS; two sons, Christopher Boyette (Haley) of Pelahatchie, MS and James McPeak of Strayhorn, MS; her mother, Donna Faye Herring Tincher; one sister, Leslie Legendre (Daniel) of Senatobia, MS; one grandchild, Grace Nicole Putt and two nieces. She was preceded in death by her father, Ronald Tincher.

Karean was a member of Como Baptist Church. She loved dogs and enjoyed gardening.

The family may announce arrangements at a later date. Ray-Nowell Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.