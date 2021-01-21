Batesville Municipal Court 1/20/21

The City of Batesville Municipal Court was held Wednesday, Jan. 20, with Judge Jay Westfaul presiding.

Stelisha Sanford, 4727 Eureka Rd., Batesville, had a simple assault charge dismissed due to lack of prosecution.

Janetra Burgess, 107 Rayburn Rd., Como, failed to appear on charges of simple assault and harassment. Burgess also had old fines of $1,146 due in 30 days.

Japan J. Brown, 203 Gordon Dr., Batesville, pleaded not guilty to domestic violence-simple assault and was given a Feb. 3 trial date.

Reginald F. Edwards, 102 Dora St., Batesville, pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct-failure to comply and was fined $647.

Robert C. Smith, 223 Pine Ln., Batesville, was sentenced to 10 days in jail for simple assault to create fear. Smith also pleaded guilty to DUI, driving on the wrong side of the road, expired tag and no insurance and was fined $1,567.

Sandra K. Bonner, 314 Baird Rd, Batesville, had a shoplifting charge dismissed.

Helen McNeal, 122 Monroe St., Clarksdale, had a shoplifting charge continued until a later date.

Anqunisha M. Brown, 376 Sarah Dickins Rd., Batesville, failed to appear on charges of DUI, expired tag, suspended driver’s license, careless driving and non-payment of old fines all totaling $3,911.

Lewayne Brassell, 4887 Nash Rd., Batesville, pleaded not guilty to DUI, simple possession of marijuana in a vehicle and careless driving and was given a tentative Feb.17 trial date.

Matthew A. Sneed,100 Latitia St., Batesville, had two counts of simple assault charges continued.

Johnathan Griffin, no address given, pleaded guilty to shoplifting.

In cases set for trial,

Wanda Fly Burrows,104 Longview Rd., Coffeeville, pleaded guilty to a expired tag, but had a DUI-other charge dismissed at the request of the state.