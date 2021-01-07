Tigers take losses against district foe Starkville

Using a 2-3 zone defense, the South Panola Lady Tigers were hoping for a slow paced game against district foe Starkville Tuesday, Jan. 5, and for one half the game plan seemed to be working as the Lady Tigers trailed 16-14 at intermission.

The plan, however, unraveled in the second half as Starkville held South Panola to nine points and turned a close game into a one-sided affair with the Lady Yellowjackets coming away with a 41-23 district win.

South Panola (6-7, 0-2) took an early 5-0 lead on a pair of baskets and a free-throw by Kiersten Clark. Starkville responded with eight straight points before Maklya Barksdale hit a three pointer at the buzzer to give the Lady Tigers a 10-8 advantage.

Neither team could find the basket during the second quarter as Kamiya Griffin scored South Panola’s first bucket at the 3:26 mark. Crystal Mayes knocked down a short jumper with under a minute to play for the only other points in the period.

The second half belonged to Starkville and the Lady Jackets put the clamps on South Panola, holding them to three field goals over the final 16 minutes.

Mayes and Clark paced the Tigers with five points each while McGheyla Patton and Griffin each had four. Barksdale added three and Bailey Ware finished with two points.

Boys Game

Starkville – 78

SP – 56

The South Panola boys had their hands full in the nightcap with the No. 4 ranked Yellowjackets. Starkville led from start to finish with four players scoring in double figures.

Starkville (9-1) led 17-13 after one quarter and extended its lead to 38-24 at intermission. J’Tavion Hicks led South Panola (4-8;0-2) with 12 points while Ashton Parham followed with eight.

Marquarious Pryor supplied seven while Keontrea Ellis and Jayden Smith added six points each. Jaterrion Dorris chipped in the four, Micheal Johnson, Jr. had three and Treshawn Wright registered two points.

Keithron Jones finished with one point.

South Panola visits North Panola Tuesday, Jan. 12, at 6 p.m. The Tigers were scheduled to play Greenville High this week, but that team is not currently playing due to Covid-19 issues.