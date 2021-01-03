Be prepared for anything in Jan.

By Steve Norris

Weather News

Rain becomes likely from Wednesday night through New Year’s Eve with high temperatures in the 60s Wednesday and 50s Thursday.

Rumbles of thunder are possible. It will get a little colder Friday through next weekend with highs in the upper 40s and lows upper 20s. Looking into the long-range crystal ball it looks like rain around January 7 to 11.

January is the month of the year that you have to be prepared for anything. We have seen tornadoes in North Mississippi during the month as well as heavy snow and Ice storms and temperatures ranging anywhere from the 70s to below zero.

It is the wildest month of the year and I am looking forward to keeping you updated on it each week.

