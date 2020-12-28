William Franklin Rayburn, 79, was born on August 22, 1941, to JP and Mable Britt Rayburn in Como. He passed away Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020.

He spent his early childhood and young adult years in Como. He married Martha Butler Rayburn on Aug. 19, 1962, in Crenshaw, where they remained as permanent residents for the past 58 years.

He leaves behind his wife of 58 years; daughter, Suzy Hawkins (Kenny) of Strayhorn, and Kathy O’Neal (Chris) of Hernando; grandsons, Kent Hawkins of Senatobia, Bryant Hawkins of Senatobia, and Greg O’Neal of Hernando; great-grandchildren, Levi Hawkins and Ellie Hawkins of Senatobia; his fur baby, Rebel; brothers, Gerald Rayburn (Mary) of Collierville, TN; Otis Rayburn (Diane) of Canton, Larry Rayburn (Dot) of Sardis, Harry Rayburn (Josephine) of Tupelo; and sister-in-law, Peggy Rayburn of Sardis.

For more than 10 years Mr. Franklin was the caretaker for Longtown Cemetery. He also served as an EMT and firefighter for Crenshaw Fire Department and was once the Mayor of Crenshaw.

He previously owned businesses in Crenshaw, Como and Longtown. He was a former member of the Crenshaw Lions Club and Gideon’s Association. He was a member of Crenshaw Baptist Church where he served for over 50 years as Deacon.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be sent to Crenshaw Baptist Church.

A private graveside service was held in Longtown Cemetery on Tuesday, Dec. 29. A public memorial service will be held at a later date. Pate-Jones Funeral Home had charge of arrangements.