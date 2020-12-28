Peggy Dennett Freeman Towles, 78, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, at her home in Batesville. She was born on July 2, 1942, in Independence, to Betsy Lee Hood and Hubert Earl Freeman.

Mrs. Towles was the matriarch of McIver Baptist Church, where she was a lifelong member, served as church pianist and was a Sunday School teacher for over 30 years. She loved the Lord and read her Bible faithfully. She liked to sing, garden, cook and enjoyed watching old western movies.

Mrs. Towles will be remembered as a loving and devoted mother, grandmother and a faithful servant of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Left to cherish her memory is her loving family, which includes two sons, Michael Towels (Kimberly) and Richard Towles, all of Batesville; two sisters, Silvia Smith of Raymond, and Beula Maude Chapman of Lewisville, TX; four grandchildren and one great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters and one brother, Rudolph Hughes.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 29, at McIvor Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be sent to McIvor Baptist Church Building Fund.

Ray-Nowell has been entrusted with arrangements.