Find favorite things in spite of crazy year

The Sound of Music is one of my all-time favorite movies. I just happened to be on last night, and we tuned in right in the middle of it. I was moved, once again, by the music and scenery and cried when the Von Trapps sang Edelweiss, and again when the movie ended with Climb Every Mountain, knowing what was about to happen to their world.

Seeing a favorite movie by chance on television is like suddenly hearing a favorite tune on the radio….one of my favorite things.

But, now it’s time for my list of favorite things 2020. I recommend that you too, make a list, not for Santa, but a list of your favorite things for this year even though it has been difficult, unsettling, divisive, often sad, frightening, strange and crazy. But, for this list, forget all things negative and focus on the good.

Here’s what I came up with for mine.