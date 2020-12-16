Ross Retiring from Water Dept.

The City of Batesville held a small reception Tuesday in recognition of the retirement of Water Dept. Superintendent Mike Ross, and his 31 years of service to the city. The Mayor and Board of Aldermen thanked Ross for his years of employment and the advancements in the city’s water infrastructure during his time as superintendent. Rodney “Bubba” Alewine was promoted from asst. superintendent to fill the department’s job top two weeks ago. Pictured are (from left) Alewine, Ross, Mayor Jerry Autrey, and Public Works Director David Karr.