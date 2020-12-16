December 16, 2020

Living Nativity Dec. 17 at Bethany Baptist

By Staff reports

Published 10:32 am Wednesday, December 16, 2020

Bethany Baptist Church will present its Living Nativity scene for community viewing on Thursday, Dec. 17, at 6:30 p.m. The scene is designed to allow families to see the Nativity reenactment from the safety of their vehicles in the large parking lot of the church, located at the corner of Eureka and Hubbard Rds. east of Batesville. Helping decorate the manger scene this week were (from left) Charity Ragsdale, Emma Ellis, Alma Ellis, Hannah Ellis, and Aubrey Ragsdale. (Glennie Pou)

