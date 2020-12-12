Charley Pride, 86, dies after Covid battle

CMT Release

Charley Pride, whose accolades include membership to the Country Music Hall of Fame and the Grand Ole Opry, died Saturday (Dec. 12) of complications from Covid-19. He was 86.

Pride is considered country music’s first African American superstar. He scored 29 No. 1 hits between 1969 and 1983 and charted 67 singles in his groundbreaking career. as well as the CMA Entertainer of the Year award in 1971.

Charley Frank Pride was born into a sharecropping family in Sledge, Mississippi, on March 18, 1934. He recalled walking four miles to and from a segregated grade school while white children passed by in school buses. Because his father scorned the roughness and ribaldry of blues music, Pride grew up listening to the Grand Ole Opry and idolizing such stars as Roy Acuff and Ernest Tubb.

As a teenager, he bought his first guitar from money earned picking cotton. Two years later, he quit school to play professional baseball in the Negro American League and emerged as a star pitcher. Then he joined the Army, in which he served for two years. He married his wife, Rozene, over Christmas break in 1956.

He returned briefly to baseball upon his military discharge in 1958, playing for the Pioneer League, before moving on to work in a smelting plant in Helena, Montana. It was there in 1962 that singers Red Foley and Red Sovine heard him singing a Hank Williams song and urged him to come to Nashville.

Pride did so, walking to Cedarwood Publishing (which booked Sovine’s shows) after being dropped off at the Greyhound station in Nashville. There he happened to meet Cedarwood’s Jack Johnson, who recorded a few tracks, agreed to be his manager, and tried in vain to get him a label deal. However, it wasn’t until a 1965 introduction to maverick Nashville producer “Cowboy” Jack Clement that things started to happen.

Impressed by Pride’s formidable baritone voice and Hollywood good looks, Clement recorded some songs on the new prospect and sent them to Chet Atkins, who then headed RCA Records’ country division. The Civil Rights movement was just beginning to heat up at this point, but as others before him had been Atkins was so drawn to Pride’s voice and demeanor that he signed him in 1966. The label initially billed him as “Country Charley Pride.” At first, Pride’s singles were sent to radio stations without the usual publicity photo enclosed.