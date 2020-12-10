December 10, 2020

Owen Hebert Taylor, Jr., 69

Published 9:28 pm Thursday, December 10, 2020

Owen Hebert Taylor, Jr., 69, passed away in an auto accident on Dec. 9, 2020, along with his wife Deborah Ferguson, both of Brandon. Owen and his wife were the owners of AgFax Media in Brandon.

He is survived by 2 children, Araron Taylor of New Orleans, and Sarah Condon of Houston, TX.

A full obituary will be provided by Wells Funeral Home when available.

 

