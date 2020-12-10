December 10, 2020

Deborah Legeune Ferguson, 67

By Staff reports

Published 9:30 pm Thursday, December 10, 2020

Deborah Legeune Ferguson, 67, passed away in an auto accident on Dec. 9, 2020, along with her husband, Owen Taylor Jr. both of Brandon. Deborah and her husband were the owners of AgFax Media in Brandon.

She is survived by 2 children, Araron Taylor of New Orleans, LA., and Sarah Condon of Houston, TX.

A full obituary will be provided by Wells Funeral Home when available.

 

