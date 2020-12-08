Mrs. Frances Louise Beavers, 77, of Batesville, passed away Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford.

Frances was born on July 17, 1943, in Memphis. She was a wonderful and loving mother, sister, and grandmother, and wife. The absence of her kind heart and loving spirit will be felt by all who knew her.

She leaves behind seven daughters, Samantha Harris (Rod), Anne Bloodworth, Lisa Harris (Ladrarius), Rhonda Walton, Debbie Mahon (Ray), Connie Parrott (Mickey), and Regina Crum; two sons, Danny Beavers (Debra) and Nathan Mahon (Jennifer); 30 grandchildren; 48 great-grandchildren; and six great-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Beavers; two sons, James Barry Beavers and John Gary Beavers; two daughters, Amanda Dawn Porter and Christina Harkness; one granddaughter, Chasity Paige Beavers; per parents; two brothers; and three sisters.

A memorial service may be announced at a later date.

Arrangements are entrusted to Dickins Funeral Home.