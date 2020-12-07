County standouts named to All-State team

Panola County has been yet again well represented in postseason football honors as six gridiron standouts have been selected to the 2020 MAC (Mississippi Association of Coaches) All-State team.

Carl Robinson, Steven Edwards, Alex Gross and Jaylashun Gardner of North Panola along with South Panola’s Cameron Wright and Tre’ Norwood were named on the first and second team.

Robinson was tabbed 1st-Team Class 3A athlete after tallying 837 all-purpose yards for the Cougars. Robinson rushed for 394 yards on 49 carries and three touchdowns while catching 28 receptions for 443 yards and five scores. Robinson also collected 26 tackles on defense.

Gardner was named second-team offensive lineman, but also recorded 41 tackles and five quarterback sacks on defense.

Edwards was selected first-team defensive back after leading the Cougars with seven interceptions and one fumble recovery. The senior also reeled in 25 catches for 384 yards and three touchdowns.

Gross was a second-team defensive end selection after recording 40 tackles including 23-for-loss and five quarterback sacks.

Wright, a University of Memphis commit, was named to the 2nd-team All-6A squad, led South Panola in receiving with 38 catches for 593 yards and seven touchdowns. Norwood meanwhile was tabbed to the first-team defensive unit after garnering 40 tackles, 14-for-loss and five quarterback sacks.