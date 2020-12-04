Panola County restaurant inspection grades

The Mississippi State Department of Health regularly updates its website with results of a variety of inspections conducted by the state.

Here is a list of restaurant inspections conducted between Nov. 1 and Dec. 3 in Panola County.

There were 16 inspections reported with two grades of C assigned. A and B designations do not require second inspections, but any food service outlet that receives a C must be re-inspected the next week for officials to see that corrections have been made.

Here is a list of all restaurants in Mississippi inspected between Nov. 1 and Dec. 3.

An explanation of the inspection grading system and how to make food safety complaints is here.