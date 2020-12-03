State officials warn of possible medical marijuana scams

News Release

The Mississippi Attorney General’s Office and the Mississippi Department of Health urge consumers to use caution to avoid falling victim to medical marijuana scams.

Since passage of Initiative 65 last month, the Attorney General’s Office has received questions about advertisements claiming to offer pre-registration for medical marijuana cards in Mississippi. “As Mississippi’s chief legal officer, I will not allow companies to engage in fraudulent and deceptive business practices in our State,” said Attorney General Lynn Fitch.

“My office will remain watchful and continue to work closely with the Mississippi Department of Health to protect the health and safety of Mississippi consumers. We urge you to be wary of any promises to jump you to the head of the line for access to medical marijuana in Mississippi. It is too early for any company to guarantee those promises will be kept.”

Companies have begun promoting to Mississippians pre-registration and telemedicine consultations for medical marijuana cards. The MSDH has not issued any regulations pursuant to Initiative 65, nor has it licensed any providers at this time.

“The Mississippi State Department of Health is in the initial stages of researching, developing and producing the essential elements needed to implement a successful medical marijuana program,” said State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs.

“Any information regarding medical marijuana will be posted on a specified website page.The regulations are due this summer. It is premature for any company or entity to post information offering medical marijuana. Do not be vulnerable to these scams.The Mississippi State Department of Health is your accurate source for information regarding this matter.”

To report suspected scams or fraudulent activity, contact the Mississippi Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division by calling 1-800-281-4418 or emailing consumer@ago.ms.gov.