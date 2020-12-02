Batesville Municipal Court 12/2/20

Batesville Municipal Court was held Wednesday, Dec.2, with Judge Jay Westfaul presiding.

Eramarie K. Jacobs, 215 Eureka Rd., Batesville, was found guilty under sworn testimony of animal cruelty and fined $346 due in 30 days.

Anthony B. House,706 Letha Wiley Rd., Sardis, pleaded guilty to public drunkenness and was fined $225 due in 30 days.

Richard J. Norris, 210 Elm Rd., Apt. 354, Batesville, was found guilty under sworn testimony of public drunkenness, disorderly conduct and non-payment of old fines all totaling $881 due in 30 days.

Ricky L. Henderson, 210 Van Voris St., Batesville, was found guilty under sworn testimony of public drunkenness and simple possession of marijuana and fined $668 due in 30 days.

Johnson Earl Owens, Jr. 324 Patton Ln., Apt. 16, Batesville, pleaded not guilty to discharging a firearm within the city limits and given a Dec. 9 trial date.

Tamiko L. Moore, 210 Draper St., Batesville, was found guilty under sworn testimony of shoplifting and non-payment of old fines totaling $2,619.

Jarvis C. Poole, no address given, failed to appear and was issued an arrest warrant on charges of petit larceny, domestic violence and no drivers license.

D’Lirian Casey,15710 Hwy. 315 Sardis, failed to arrear and was issued an arrest warrant on charges of two counts of domestic violence and non-payment of old fines.

Dameon C.Sanford,207 Gordon Dr.,Batesville, was ordered to pay $2,510 in contempt of court charges.

Robert L. Spain, Jr., 375-A Tubbs Rd., Batesville had a charge of possession of a stolen firearm bound over to the Panola County Grand Jury.

Rondenisha Ladd, 112 Hoskins Rd., Batesville, had a charge of receiving stolen property bound over to the Panola County Grand Jury.

Elbert M. Ray, 208 Pollard St., Batesville, had felony possession of a firearm, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and domestic violence bound over to the Panola County Grand Jury.

In cases set for trial,

Shalamar McJunkins, 522 Baker St., Water Valley, had a case of running a red light and no tag continued until Dec. 9.

George R. Bouler, 1575 View Banks Rd., Alligator, had a case of DUI-Refusal continued until Jan. 6.

Bryan M. Jackson, no address given, was found guilty of contempt and fined $839.

Johnathon Griffin, no address given, was found guilty of shoplifting and was given credit for 10 days time served in jail.

Nicholas Byers, no address given, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance and firearm enhancement penalty and fined $886.