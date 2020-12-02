Green Wave rolls at Indianola Academy

Isabella Morrow drives past a defender earlier this week against Marvell Academy.

The North Delta Green Wave basketball teams traveled to Indianola Tuesday and took three of four games.

Varsity girls

ND – 54

IA – 16

Despite dressing out only seven players, the Lady Green Wave improved to 11-4 on the season with the lopsided victory.

Ally Alford poured in 31 points, all in the first half, to lead North Delta in scoring.

Freshman Paizlee Woods followed with six while Isabella Morrow and Emily Wells added five each. Sydney Talley provided four with Sophie Williams rounding out the scoring with three points.

Sadie Gray covers a Marvell opponent earlier this week.

Varsity boys

IA – 52

ND – 47

North Delta led 23-13 at halftime but could not hold to the lead as Indianola used a 19-6 advantage in the third quarter to surge ahead before holding on to the win.

Drake Barton led North Delta (1-3) with 15 points while Cody Bost added 14. Grayson Alford provided seven points with Ryan Gibson registering four. Matt Johnson and Blaine Sanders rounded out the scoring with three and two points each.

Grayson Alford (ND #1)

JH Boys

ND – 60

IA – 32

Grayson Alford powered his way to 28 points in leading the Junior High boys to a runaway win. Bost accounted for 14 while Johnson added six. Tucker Bryant garnered four while Gage Byrant, Kasan Bates and Levi Martin had two points each.

JH Girls

ND – 38

IA-16

Woods led all scorers with 20 points as the junior high Lady Wave cruised to the win. Emily Wells added nine while Jada Byrant provided three points. Brooklyn Booth, Cadie Coker and Laney Taylor had two points apiece.

North Delta travels to Desoto, Ark, Monday, Dec. 7, for four games beginning at 4 p.m.