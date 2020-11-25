$1.2M in CARES Act funds available through Community Foundation of NW Miss.

We are a nonprofit that facilitated a socially distanced summer camp and we delivered food boxes to participants, something we would not normally do. Do we qualify for $12,000?

YES, and MORE! You can qualify for up to $24,000! If you are a nonprofit AND you supplied food during the pandemic, you may receive $12,000 as a nonprofit and $12,000 under the food pantry option.

What if my nonprofit incurred additional utilities since we had to open more days a week to help those in need?

Yes, if you had to keep your doors open additional days to distribute food or provide other assistance to those in need, you may be eligible to be reimbursed for the amount above last year’s expenses.

Can my nonprofit receive reimbursement for donated items or services?

No, only additional expenses incurred. In-kind services and donations so not qualify.

Our library system expanded their programs to include an employment/training program for those who have lost their job or been furloughed. Does that qualify?

Yes! That is an additional expense incurred due to COVID.

Our nonprofit did not have additional expenses, but we have not been able to hold events or fundraisers. Do we qualify and how do we submit proof?

Yes! Fundraising revenue lost due to COVID cancellations may qualify. Simply show the event revenue streams last year versus this year.

What is the legal criteria to qualify for consideration of a CARES ACT GRANT?

The ONLY criteria is that the nonprofit must be registered at the Secretary of State’s Office. For example, a Volunteer Fire Department or civic club may qualify if they are registered with the Mississippi Secretary of State Office.

How does my nonprofit apply?

Applications for a grant must be completed online through the grant’s portal at www.mscaresgrant.com, which is accessible via all web browsers except for Internet Explorer. Funding is on a first-come, first-served basis. Applications are accepted ONLY through the grant portal.

Please be aware of the following key dates in this application process: