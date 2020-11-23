Mrs. Willie Claire Johnson, 95, of Sardis, passed away Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at Diversicare of Batesville.

Mrs. Johnson was born on July 22, 1925 in Sardis, to the late Ester Louise Fore Trotter and Wilbur Percville Trotter.

Aunt Willie, as she was affectionately known, loved cooking, especially for the holidays. Everyone knew that if you went to “Aunt Willie’s” house you would be fed while you visited.

She and her husband worked together for many years as custodians of the Sardis Methodist Church and the United States Post Office in Sardis.

Mrs. Johnson was a devoted member of Hebron Baptist Church and was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Her gentle smile and kind heart will be missed but remembered always.

Left behind to cherish her memory are her two sons, Fred Morgan Tyree, Jr. and Steve Franklin Johnson, both of Sardis; her grandson, Jeff Tyree; and her three great-grandchildren, Cody Howell, Benton Cole Tyree, and Kennedy Suzanne Tyree, all of Holly Springs.

Mrs. Johnson was preceded in death by her husband, Ben Franklin Johnson, her daughter, Clara Belle Johnson, her brother, Wilbur Percville Trotter, Jr., and a grandson, Robert Morgan Tyree.

Graveside services will be held Tuesday, Nov. 24, at 2 p.m. in Hebron Baptist Church Cemetery near Sardis, with Bro. Hal Johnson and Bro. Jimmy Thornhill officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Hebron Cemetery Fund, c/o Fred Tyree, 7737 Old Panola Rd., Sardis, MS 38666.

Arrangements are entrusted to Dickins Funeral Home.