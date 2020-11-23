New Location Announced for Fast & Affordable Cellphone Repair
Fast & Affordable Cellphone Repair and More LLC employees have moved to a new location. They are now located at 263 Hwy. 6, next to Mary’s Furniture World in the First Security Bank shopping center. Pictured are (from left) owner Demitrek Hurt, Cortez Campbell, Cortavious Campbell, Donald Twilley, and Jonathan McMurry.
