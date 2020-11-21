Alford scores 26 in Lady Wave victory

The North Delta Lady Green Wave placed three players in double figure scoring in a 65-30 road win over Carroll Academy Tuesday.

Ally Alford led the Lady Wave (6-3) with 26 points on five three-pointers.Shelby Boone added a season-high 17 points while Libby Miller chipped in with 10 points.

North Delta knocked down eight shots from three point territory. Sophie Williams supplied six points, Breck Brewer added three points while Eliza Morris finished with two points. Isabella Morrow rounded out the scoring with one point.

The Junior High North Delta girls were also victorious with a 25-9 win.Emily Wells led the way with 11 points. Emma Brown and Paizlee Woods added four points. Cadie Coker registered three with Autumn Boone adding two points.Hallie Melton garnered one point.

North Delta hosts Bayou Academy Thursday.