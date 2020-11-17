Cougars split at Hernando

The North Panola Cougars picked up their first victory of the season with a 55-43 win at Hernando Tuesday, Nov 10.

Tony Davis paced the Cougars (1-1) with 19 points while Jaqwan Gale added nine. Deundre Smith provided eight points with Jakeen Bowdery contributing with three points. North Panola knocked down eight three-pointers in the game.

In the girls’ contest, Hernando picked up the win with a 49-25 win over the Cougars. Jy’Keria Black led the way with six points while Aniya Taylor, Tyrah Jones and D’Aurian Linzy each had five points. D’mya Williams and Shaniya Brown finished with two points each.

The Cougars were scheduled to play at home Saturday against M.S.Palmer (Marks), but the game was canceled.

North Panola will travel to South Panola’s gym Thursday for Jr. varsity and varsity games, beginning at 4 p.m.