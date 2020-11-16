November 16, 2020

  • 61°

Linda Beard, 72

By WordPress.com VIP

Published 1:57 pm Monday, November 16, 2020

Linda Beard,  72, passed away in South Texas on Nov. 15, 2020. Linda was the wife of Missionary Thomas Beard.

Funeral services for Linda will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21,  at Wells Funeral Home Chapel in Batesville.  The family will receive friends Friday evening from 5  to 8 p.m. at Wells Funeral Home and again at 11  a.m. prior to the service Saturday.

A full obituary will be provided later this week.

Print Article

  • Latest Local News

  • Friends2Follow

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • LATEST PANOLA PEOPLE