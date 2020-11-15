SP soccer teams sweep Cleveland Central

Both South Panola boys and girls soccer teams came away with victories Saturday by sweeping Cleveland Central at Robert H. Dunlap Stadium.

In the girls match, sophomore Mariah Turner scored the lone goal in the tenth minute of the first half to give the Lady Tigers a 1-0 win. Goalkeeper Abby Close kept Cleveland Central off the scoreboard with seven saves as South Panola improved to 1-1-1 on the season.

The South Panola boys meanwhile had a much easier time in the nightcap as Tawan Wiley and Jesus Martinez scored three goals each in the Tigers 8-1 triumph. Xavier McFadden and Ashton Montgomery added one goal each as South Panola (2-1) led 3-0 at intermission.

South Panola returns to action Thursday as they host Senatobia beginning at 5 p.m with the girls game.