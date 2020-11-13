James Wayne Carter, 78

Mr. James Wayne “Jim” Carter, age 78, passed away Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020 at Panola Medical Center in Batesville. The family will receive friends on Sunday, Nov.15, from noon until service time beginning 2 p.m. in The Chapel of Kimbro Funeral Home in Marks. Interment will follow in Crowder Cemetery.

Jim was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and friend. He was a member of Faith Outreach Church in Okolona; a Mason and member of both Vardaman and Okolona Masonic Lodge, for 12 years he was a Correction Officer at Mississippi State Penitentiary in Parchman, a retired truck driver, storyteller and always like to convince people that Jerry Clower got all of his story lines from him.

Those whom he leaves to forever cherish his memory include his wife,Diane Mills Carter of Lambert; five daughters, Michele Musick (William) of Sebring. FL; Pamela Irns (Jimmy) of Hot Springs, AR; Paula Sanders (Alen) of Hot Springs, AR; Melissa Hendrix (Bubba Wiygul) of Tupelo; Mandi Austin (Joe) of Oxford; three sons, Jessie Carter of Travelers Rest, SC; Matt Carter (Juanita) of Loganville, GA; Michael Carter (Tiffany) of Batesville; 23 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren and three sisters, Virginia Mangus (George) of Pickwick, TN; Marty Anderson of Abilene, TX and Betty Kirby of Houston,

MS.

He was preceded in death by his father, James Toliver Carter and mother Virginia Holliday. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.