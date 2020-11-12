Giving Breast Cancer the Boot

The Batesville Aaron E. Henry Clinic took part in breast cancer awareness month by hosting a drive-thru event entitled “Give Breast Cancer the Boot” on Oct. 31. The event featured annual wellness info, trunk or treat and backpacks for kids, giveaways, and drawing for goodie baskets. It culminated in a balloon release in honor of cancer survivors and in memory of those lost. Pictured are members of the AEH staff including, (photo on left) Dr. Rebecca Crane, PharmD; Dr. Johnnie Cummings, III, Chief Medical Officer; Jamie Birge, FNP at the Batesville clinic, (right) Patricia Cummings, RN, and Classie McMurray, Consumer Community Health Worker. (Contributed)