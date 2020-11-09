Barbara Ann Nolan, 61, passed away Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at her home in Sardis.

Barbara was born to the late John Thomas and Betty Sue Lipsey in Lexington. She is survived by two sons, David (Amy) Saxton of Water Valley, and John Saxton of Sardis; a daughter, Felicia Walters of Water Valley; her 7 grandchildren; her 2 great-grandchildren; her sister, Donna (Charles) Campbell; and her brother, Louis (Tina Marie) Lipsey.

Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, John Thomas and Betty Sue Lipsey; three grandchildren, Jacob, Lillian and Danielle; and one great-grandchild, Sophie Rae.

A memorial visitation will be held Tuesday, Nov. 10, at Coleman Funeral Home of Oxford from 2 to 4 p.m. with a memorial service to immediately follow at 4 p.m.

