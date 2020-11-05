SP football region will change next year

Nothing gets a die hard sports fan’s blood pumping than renewing a long standing rivalry especially when it pertains to football.

The Mississippi High School Activities Association (MHSAA) released the reclassification for the 2021-23 calendar year with some interesting meetings that should get local Panola County fans excited.

South Panola will stay in Class 6A but will move from Region 2 to Region 1 with Center Hill, Desoto Central, Hernando, Horn Lake, Lewisburg and last but certainly not least Olive Branch.

The Tigers and Conquistadors have not played since 2016 as division opponents.

There will be somewhat of a shakeup in other sports as South Panola volleyball, basketball and soccer will compete in Region 3 with Hernando, Horn Lake and Southaven while the Tiger baseball team will join Lewisburg, Hernando and Horn Lake.

North Panola football and basketball meanwhile will remain in Region 2-3A with Byhalia, Holly Springs, Independence and newcomer Rosa Fort, who drops down from the 4A ranks.

Former Cougars rival Senatobia moves up to 4A while Water Valley remains in 3A, but will be in Region 1