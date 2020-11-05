Sardis Lake Baptist postponing activities after positive tests

Sardis Lake Baptist Church announced Thursday morning that all activities at the church on Hwy. 35N have been cancelled due to positive tests for COVID-19 among several members of the congregation.

In an email, church officials said regular services and activities will hopefully resume on Sunday, Nov. 15. Pastor Bro. Kevin Crofford spoke about the outbreak briefly during his regular Facebook livestream devotion, saying the church will continue to offer online lessons and services.

The church membership had scheduled a church reunion celebration for this Sunday, Nov. 8, to mark 65 years of ministry in Panola County. Members and guests were planning to bring covered dishes and enjoy a time of fellowship beginning at 5 p.m.

Sardis Lake Baptist, in the past seven decades, has reached thousands of families through its various ministries and outreaches. The church has a strong missionary support ministry, on both domestic and foreign fields.