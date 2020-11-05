Green Wave hosting Brookhaven Friday

The North Delta School Green Wave (8-2) will host Brookhaven Academy (7-4) Friday night, Nov. 6, in the MAIS 2nd round 4A playoffs. Kickoff will be at 7 p.m.

The Green Wave won the District 1 Class 4A championship beating both Clarksdale Lee and Kirk Academy during the abbreviated regular season.

Players to Watch

For the Green Wave, Ryan Gibson( Sr. QB 1,261 yards total offense, 12 TD’s), Drake Barton (Sr. TE/RB 951 yards total offense 13 TD’s), Hawk Aldison (Sr. RB/LB 630 yards rushing, 6 TD’s; 34 tackles), Max Michael (Soph. DL 55 tackles), Martin Wolfe (Jr. LB 54 tackles), and Aden Sykes (Jr. DE 44 tackles)

For Brookhaven, Tyler Fortenberry (Jr. QB), Trey Fortenberry (Sr. TE), Dylan Fortenberry (Sr. WR), Gage Brown (Sr. DE), John Rivers Brown (Jr. RB), and Luke Johnston (Sr. RB).