Food Drive For Hurricane Victims

Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc Upsilon Tau Chapter with The Amicae of Batesville held a canned food drive outside Cricket Wireless on Hwy. 51N. Pictured are members of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. Upsilon Tau Zeta Chapter, Amicae of Batesville, volunteers, and Cricket Wireless Store members. From left, they are Secrisuria Casey, Denise Leland, Sheila Sandridge (volunteer), Felicia Hadley, Monica Robertson, Vontrecia Webster, Vikky Dean, Sharon Andserson (Cricket Wireless Store Manager), Tekela Pope, Samantha Burke (Cricket Wireless Advocate), Keshaun Lantern( Cricket Wireless Advocate). The food drive was for families affected by weather in Lake Charles, La. The project is going through Nov 7. Contact Sharon Anderson at 662-267-1585 if you would to donate. Upsilon Tau Zeta and Amicae of Batesville contributed over over 140 items towards this project, as part of their organization’s community service ZHOPE initiative – meeting the basic needs. (Glennie Pugh)