Claudia Danielle McCool, 27
Danielle was born on July 29, 1993 in Greenville, to Lisa Odem Ivey and William Frank McCool. In her younger years, she was a Brownie and a Girl Scout. She enjoyed softball and basketball. She was a private and independent person but was also a caring and giving individual.
Left behind to cherish her memory is her three year-old daughter, Layla Jade Odom of Southaven; her parents, Lisa Odem Ivey of Sardis, and William Frank McCool of Greenville; and two brothers, Andrew Frank Tominello (Kate) of Greenville, and Nicholas Freeman Tominello of Benton, AR.
There will be no services at this time, but the family deeply appreciates your thoughts and prayers.
Arrangements are entrusted to Ray-Nowell Funeral Home.
Norman Wayne Starling, 92
Norman Wayne Starling, 92, passed and went home to be with the Lord on Oct. 5, 2020, in Dripping Springs,... read more