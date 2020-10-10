Bobbie Jean Dickey, 90, passed away Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at her home in Batesville. Ms. Dickey is the widow of the late Joseph D. Dickey.

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 11, in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home with interment to follow at Magnolia Cemetery in Batesville. Due to the inclement weather, all services will be held at Wells Funeral Home.

Bobbie Jean was born Feb. 8, 1930, in Derma, to the late John H., and Myrtle D. Rodgers Betterton. Following her retirement as a beautician, she became a full-time homemaker, enjoying watching game shows, spending time with family, and working in her vegetable garden.

She also was a longtime faithful member of First Baptist Church in Batesville.

The family that will cherish her memory include two daughters, Martha Sue Dickey Hendrix (Tommy) of Batesville, and Joyce Dickey Williams of Batesville; a son, Danny Dickey (Pamela) of Batesville; four grandchildren, Cindy Gayle Pierce (Russell), David Alan Hendrix, Joey Williams, Jonathan Dickey (Ashley); and two great-grandchildren, Carson Pierce and Bryson Dickey.

Along with her parents and husband, Bobbie Jean was preceded in death by her sister, Frances Livingston, and her second husband, Walter Crafton.

Anyone wishing to make a memorial contribution, you may send those to the Baptist Children’s Village, P.O. Box 27, Clinton, MS 39060 or St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.