Marilyn Gray Wilkerson, 82, passed away on Sept. 29, 2020, at her home in Sardis. She was born Feb. 1938 to Mattie Dean Inman and Willie Dow Gray. She attended Sardis United Methodist Church, where she was a member for approximately sixty years.

Marilyn loved nature and wildlife. She was a fantastic cook and enjoyed many hobbies, which included reading, working word puzzles, watching college football and TV game-shows. A very gentle and thoughtful person, those who knew her will remember her for caring heart and giving nature. She loved her family and especially adored her grandchildren.

Left to cherish her memory is her loving family, which includes her husband of sixty-three years, Robert Wilkerson, of Sardis; one daughter, Julie Dorr (Mike) of Sardis; one son, Robert Wilkerson, Jr. of Grenada; two sisters, Betty Konrad of Sardis, and Bonnie Johnson (Jerry) of Batesville; one brother, Buddy Gray (Sarah Dell) of Batesville; five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., on Friday, Oct. 2, at Sardis United Methodist Church. Visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. preceding the services. Internment will be held at Rose Hill Cemetery. Ray-Nowell Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.