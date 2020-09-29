Josefina Quenga Trotter, 91

Josefina Quenga Trotter, age 91, passed away Sunday morning, Sept. 27, 2020, at her home near Batesville. She was the widow of Jack Trotter

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct.2, in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral home with interment to follow at Davis Chapel Cemetery in Sardis. The family will receive friends Thursday evening from 5-8 p.m.

Josefina was born July 5, 1929, the oldest of 15 children, to the late Juan SanNicholas Quenga and Isabell Quintanilla Santiago in Piti, Guam. Josefina cherished taking care of her family during her lifetime. She enjoyed cooking, crocheting and sewing. In her spare time, Josefina was fond of playing bingo and going to the casino.

In addition to her parents and husband, Josefina was preceded in death by 9 siblings, Ramon Santiago Quenga, Jesus Santiago Quenga, Sebastian Santiago Quenga, Juan Santiago Quenga, Jose Santiago Quenga, and Antonio Santiago Quenga, Joaquin Santiago Quenga, Isabel Santiago Quenga, and Julie Santiago Quenga Ebio.

The loving family she leaves behind includes four daughters, Evelyn Duenas Ebio of Olympia, WA., Arlene Quenga Trotter Avant of Batesville, Carolyn Trotter Tutor of Batesville, and Marilyn Trotter Taylor of Cordova, TN.; two sons, Johnny Quenga Duenas of Dededo, Guam, and Danny Quenga Trotter of Hoover, AL.; siblings, Florentina Santiago Quenga Chargulaf, Lordes Santiago Quenga Lujan, Maria Santiago Quenga Joseph, Francisco Santiago Quenga, Felipe Santiago Quenga; 21 grandchildren and 35 great grandchildren.