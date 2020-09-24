Nellie Gibson Enders, 80, passed away Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at Diversicare Nursing Home in Batesville. Nellie was the widow of the late Lewis Enders.

Nellie was born May 13, 1940, in Blue Mountain to the late Thomas Jefferson and Helon Wommack Gibson. She was a retired clerk from the V.A. Hospital in Memphis.

Following her retirement, Nellie enjoyed embroidery, color painting, and making jewelry.

Nellie leaves behind her loving family, which includes her son, Bobby Brewer of Olive Branch; two sisters, Carolyn Fulgham of Batesville, and Nancy Kennerly, of Annapolis, Md.; three grandchildren, Chris Brewer of Crossfield, Tenn., Olivia Brewer of Olive Branch, and Justin Brewer, of Los Angeles; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to the Batesville Lions Club.