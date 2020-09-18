Melburn Quay White, 86

Melburn Quay White, age 86, passed away Sept. 9, 2020 at the Yalobusha General Hospital and Nursing Home in Water Valley.

Melburn was born on August 3, 1934 to the late Andrew White and Birdie Agnes Jenkins White in Lafayette Count. He worked as a safety director at LMT Trucking and a former member of Bethel Baptist Church. In his spare time, he enjoyed hunting and fishing. Melburn also enjoyed growing a garden every summer.

Those he leaves behind to cherish his memory include his precious wife, Janie White of Courtland; two daughters, Debbie Traywick of Pope, and Cynthia Davis of Batesville; three sisters and two brothers; 5 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.

Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by a brother and a sister.

The family will be having a private visitation.