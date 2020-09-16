North Panola Cougars football hit by COVID-19; Tupelo game canceled

NP Head Coach Randal Montgomery

The North Panola School District will suspended all football games and practices until further notice after several members of the team tested positive for CoVid-19.

North Panola (1-1) and Tupelo (0-2) were scheduled to play each other on short notice this upcoming Friday but will now have to cancel the matchup.

At this time, the number of players and/or staff members that have tested positive for Covid-19 has not been released, but the team has been told to quarantine.

This will definitely be a bump in the road for the Cougars after coming off a 34-20 win against Calhoun City last Friday to earn new head coach Randal Montgomery his first win as a Cougar.

Both North Panola and Tupelo were looking for a team to play this week as both of their original opponents (Ruleville Central and Grenada) either opted out of the 2020 high school football season or were also hit with cases of CoVid-19.

The Tupelo Golden Waves’ head coach Ty Hardin has stated that Tupelo will be playing West Lauderdale (1-1) to fill in for the Cougars this week.