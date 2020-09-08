Food giveaway resumes Thursday

Panola County residents can pick up boxes of food again this Thursday beginning at 1 p.m. in the parking lot of the Batesville Civic Center and at Cistern Hill M.B. Church on Hwy. 310 just off the Como exit on I-55.

The boxes will be similar to those distributed by the Sheriff’s Department with the help of other county and city employees in June and July. The boxes usually consist of fresh vegetables and some dairy products, including flavored milk.

All residents of the county are eligible to participate in the giveaway, although no I.D. is required. Anyone interested can join the line of cars that usually begin forming about noon at the different locations.

Drivers do not exit their vehicles in the process. Organizers ask that people coming for the boxes of food have ample room in their trunks, or back seats, to easily place the boxes.