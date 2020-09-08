Miss Elmore and Mr. Tramel

Elmore-Tramel will wed Oct.10

Sherry Heath Austin and Billy J. Elmore, Jr., announce the engagement and approaching marriage of their daughter, Bethany Michelle Elmore, to Webster Charles Tramel, son of Shirley Thornton Tramel and Melvin Tramel.

Grandparents of the bride-to-be are Dot Crawley Heath and the late James Larry Heath, Billy Elmore, Sr., and the late Betty Roberson Elmore, and Mary Ann Austin.

She is a 2014 graduate of South Panola High School, and a 2019 graduate of Northeast Mississippi Community College with a degree in nursing. She is employed at The Children’s Clinic in Oxford.

The prospective groom is the grandson of the late Mr. and Mrs. Webster Tramel, and the late Mr. and Mrs. Dewey Thornton.

He is a 2004 graduate of South Panola High School and has degrees in automotive technology (2207) and nursing (2017) from Northwest Mississippi Community College where he majored in nursing. He is employed at the Mississippi State Veterans Home in Oxford.

The couple will exchange vows at 1 p.m. on Oct. 10, 2020, at Calvary Baptist Church. A reception will follow the ceremony at the church.

After a honeymoon to the Great Smokey Mountains, the couple will make their home in Batesville.

