Doris Middleton Carver, 97

Doris Middleton Carver, age 97, passed away Saturday evening, Sept. 5, 2020, at Providence Assisted Living Home in Batesville.

Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8, at Magnolia Cemetery in Batesville. For those in attendance, the family would like for you to remember your social distancing.

Doris M Carver was born in rural Webster County, Mississippi on October 30, 1922 to Lois Thomas Middleton and William Edwin Middleton near the Alva Community.

She was raised on a farm where she milked cows, gathered eggs and picked cotton. She went to school at Alva from elementary to high school where she played on the high school basketball team. It was there that she met a young man that was the team manager named Troy Carver, which would later become her husband.

She went from Alva High to Wood Jr College in Mathiston, MS . This was during a time that WWII was being fought and Troy Carver went to the South Pacific with the U. S. Army and Doris joined the U.S. Navy where she served as Seaman First Class and was stationed in U.S Navy Air Station, Atlanta, Ga and then U.S. Naval Training Station at Bronx, N.Y.

After WWII, she married Troy Carver in Greenville, and worked there for a short time. They moved back to Webster County to live and work on the family farm until 1955 when Troy joined the Mississippi Highway Patrol in Batesville, Ms. Doris worked as a homemaker and cared for her family.

She later worked at Magic Mart and was the PBX Operator at South Panola Community Hospital. She was very active in First Baptist Church where she was a member. Doris was active in WMU, and taught Sunbeams Pre-School children. She worked in the Homemaker Club and as a 4-H Club Leader in Batesville. She loved to garden and work in her flowers.

She is survived by a daughter Carolyn Mills (Terry) of Courtland; two sons, Larry Carver (Sheila), of Conway, AR., and Jimmy Carver (Jackie) of Pope. Also, she is survived by seven grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Troy Carver, parents, brothers, Tom Middleton, Bill Middleton, sister Mary Worthy, daughter-in-law Betsy Davis Carver and great grandson Jake Love.