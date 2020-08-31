Frances Ann Pickett, 82

Frances Ann Pickett, age 82, passed away Friday, Aug. 28, 2020 at the Baptist DeSoto Hospital in Southaven.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 3, in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home with interment to follow at Chapel Hill Cemetery in Pope. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Thursday.

Frances was born on Jan. 18, 1938 to the late Michael Brady and Velma Pickett in Panola County. During her lifetime she worked many jobs and lived in different states. She worked as an administrative assistant at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C.

After living and working there, she lived in California and then came back to MS and lived in Biloxi. While living there her faith was tested after Hurricane Camille wiped out many homes and destroyed the town. Her home was one of the only ones that stood standing after the catastrophic destruction. She believed this was because of her strong Christian faith she had and the power in prayer. Frances had a strong faith and it showed.

Frances had a special love for all animals and rescuing them from shelters or off the road. She also enjoyed antique shopping and going to estate sales, researching genealogy about her relatives in Ireland, and being out in the yard tending to her flowers. Frances was overall a lovely Christian woman who loved her family and her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

Those left behind to cherish her precious and loving memory include her son, Cass Asher of Corona, CA; one brother, Charles Hugh Pickett (Patty) of Pope; three nieces, Penny Decker of Victoria, TX, Mandy Worsham of Cat Spring, TX, and Tammy Pickett of Pope; five nephews, Mike Pickett of Victoria, TX, Patrick Pickett of Victoria, TX, Phillip Pickett of Pope, Brad Pickett of Pope, and Chris Pickett of Pope; and her close friends, Millie Netherscott, Michael Guice, Barbara Workman, Kill and Buddy Dubois.

Along with her parents, three brothers, James Edward Pickett, Jerry Wayne Pickett, and Jack Pickett preceded her in death.