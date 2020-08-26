Ronald Leroy Davis, 62

Ronald Leroy “Ronnie” “RD” Davis, 62, suffered a workplace accident on July 17, 2020, and fought a long hard battle to recover. He succumbed to his injuries Sunday, August 9, at UMMC in Jackson.

As a child, Ronnie spent much of his time with his grandparents, Max Naron Davis and Gladys Scwalenberg. Max was a mechanic and Ronnie gathered a wealth of information about diagnosing and repairing equipment that followed him throughout his life and career. Ronnie lost his father, Wilford Leroy Davis, at the young age of 14. He grew alongside his daddy’s brother, Jackie, and they remained close throughout his life. Ronnie lived with his mother, Dollie Ann Shumaker, and stepfather, Chauncy Joseph “Joe” Johnson.

He attended school in Pontotoc and Tupelo High School. Ronnie became very close to his grandparents, Winston Russell “Wink” Shumaker and Romie Rorie. He spent many hours commercial fishing with his grandfather and hunting at their camp near Abbeville. Just before Ronnie left us, he said “I want to go be with daddy and granddaddy”.

Ronnie worked on a riverboat on the Mississippi River. He also worked at Ashley Furniture and Landmark Furniture. He began a career repairing and servicing forklifts and other equipment at Delta Material Handling in Memphis, in 1999. He went to Dunlap and Kyle in Batesville in 2005 and onto Wiese USA in Memphis, and Olive Branch in 2012.

Ronnie spent many hours in the woods waiting on the next deer. He involved his children in hunting and fishing at a very young age. Hunter’s love for both meant lots of time spent with his dad. Ronnie had lots of hunting buddies and traveled to Wyoming several times to hunt with friends. He spent most of his free time with loved ones and friends. They enjoyed cooking out, sitting around the campfire, and riding 4 wheelers. He became the neighborhood “fix-it” man and was willing to help so many.

Ronnie leaves behind a host of friends and devoted family who will mourn his loss, continuous humor, camaraderie, and generosity. Ronnie is survived by his longtime partner Lori Adams, who he affectionally called “Miss Lori” of Pope; two sons Hunter Davis of Pope, and Cody Davis of Florida; and his mother, Dollie Powell of Pope.

The family would like to thank you all for the kind thoughts and prayers during this difficult journey. A celebration of Ronnie’s life will be held when it is appropriate to do so.