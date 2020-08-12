Nancy Rogers Igleheart, 78

Nancy Rogers Igleheart, age 78, passed away peacefully from this world to the next at Grenada Health and Rehab on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020.

Graveside services will be held on Saturday, Aug. 15, at 11:30 a.m. at Oakland Cemetery in Oakland.

Nancy was born January 1, 1942 to the late James G. Rogers, Sr. and Annie Trice Rogers in Memphis. Nancy was a retired office assistant and a member of Hosanna Family Worship Center. In her spare time, Nancy enjoyed gardening and spending time with her family.

In addition to her parents, Nancy was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Igleheart; son, Raymond E. Fuller and his wife Susan; twin brothers who died shortly after birth; brothers, Harvey Ray Lagasse and Buddy Rogers.

She is survived by her sister, Jo Anne Rogers Wilhite; brother, Jimmy Rogers (Betsy) both of Memphis. She is also survived by her nephew, Chuck Rogers and his wife Shar-lee of Bridgetown, who were her devoted caretakers, as well as many other nieces and nephews.

The family also wishes to thank the devoted staff at Grenada Health Care and Rehabilitation, who treated Nancy like family and provided amazing care even during these challenging times. She loved you all.