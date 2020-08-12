Mary Kathryn Wright, 65

Mary Kathryn Wright, age 65, passed away Sunday, August 9, 2020 at her home in Courtland.

Mary was born May 4, 1955 to the late Marvin Weson Brewer and Martha Downs Brewer in Panola County. She was a homemaker during her lifetime and the seamstress for South Panola Band from 2004 until 2008. She was passionate about being involved as a “Band Mom”. Mary loved flowers, cooking, and cross-stitching. She loved God, her children and grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her daughter, Elizabeth Wright; and one sister, Jane Brewer.

The loving family she leaves behind includes her husband, Tony Wayne “Vern” Wright of Courtland; children, Nicole Robbins (Michael) of Water Valley, Richard Wayne Putman of Courtland, Camille Schiele (Brandon) of Lambert; siblings, Jessie Carol Wright (Craig) of Tupelo, Sid Brewer File, Danny Brewer, Jerry Brewer, Billie Johnson (Michael), and Barry Brewer (Carol) all of Courtland; grandchildren, Shaun Robertson, Gavin Robbins, Aubrey Wilkins, Sidney-Carol Schiele; and one great grandchild, Larry Matthews Robertson.

The family will hold a memorial service for Mary on Saturday, Aug. 22,at 2:30 p.m. at the home of Richard Putman in Courtland.