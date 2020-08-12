Betty York Whitaker Vance, 87

Betty York Whitaker Vance, age 87, passed away Thursday, March 26 at Jackson Madison County General Hospital in Jackson, Tn. after a long illness with cancer. Betty was the widow of the late Vernon Leon (Punk) Whitaker and the late Shelton Brooks Vance.

There will be a graveside service Sunday, Aug. 16th at 3 p.m. at Magnolia Cemetery in Batesville.

She was born November 14, 1932 in Tallahatchie County, to the late William Elisha (Bill) York and the late Inez Barnes York. She was also preceded in death by her brother William (Bill) York, Jr. of Holly Springs.

She grew up in Charleston, and loved being a majorette in the high school band. She graduated from Charleston High School and after graduation she attended Delta State University in Cleveland.

During this time she met and married Punk Whitaker and moved to Batesville, Ms. They had 4 children together. After his death in 1959 she went back to school and got her BAE from the University of Mississippi and taught school at Batesville Elementary School for several years. In 1968 she married Shelton Vance and began doing volunteer work in the community.

She taught Sunday School and helped with many social and civic organizations. She was very active with the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) and was able to attend her last meeting just a few months ago where she was recognized as a 50 year member.



She was a member of North Jackson Baptist Church in Jackson, Tn. She loved going to church and being with people. She loved to talk and visit with everyone around her. She was a constant letter writer. She found joy in writing letters and sending cards.

Her faith, family and friends were very important to her. She loved to dress up and wear her cute hats. She was a true fighter. She was sick for a very long time but she fought hard to live. She gave it all she had and kept going until the Lord called her home.



Betty will be most remembered by her three sons, Leon Whitaker of Jackson, Tenn., David Whitaker (Carol) of Sugar Tree, Tenn. , and William Whitaker of Van Nuys, Calif.; her daughter, Betty Jeanne (BJ) Kinard (Kenny) of Jackson, Tenn.; one brother Robert (Bobby )York of Batesville; two sisters-in -law, Lockie York of Holly Springs, and June Vance of Memphis; three grandchildren, Alexis Whitaker of Van Nuys, Calif., Shaun West (Ali) of Olive Branch, Cody Kinard ( Bonnie) of Chattanooga, Tenn.; three great-grandchildren, Amiyah Love and Kayden Beutel of Sugar Tree, Tenn., Levi West of Olive Branch, and a host of nieces and nephews.