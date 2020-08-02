Pete Aguilar, 63, passed away Wednesday July 29, 2020, at the Baptist DeSoto Hospital in Southaven .

Funeral services for Pete were held Saturday, Aug. 1, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Shelby. The family received friends Friday evening at Wells Funeral Home in Batesville. Interment was at Shelby Cemetery.

Pete was born Feb.2, 1957 to the late Angelo Aguilar and Olivia Soliz Aguilar in Merigold. He was a retired farmer and of the Catholic Faith. In his spare time, Pete enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was a super hot tamale maker. He also liked mechanic work and collecting guns.

The loving family he leaves behind, but will be reunited with later include his sisters, Susan A. Palacious (Joe) of Cleveland, Lorensa Arreola (Albaro) of Gore Springs; brothers, Tomas Aguilar of Hernando, Felipe Aguilar (Gladys) of Batesville, Jesus Aguilar (Tatia) of Enid, Porfirio Aguilar of Batesville, Benedeto Aguilar of Batesville, Masimo Aguilar (Patricia) also of Batesville.

In addition to his parents, Pete was preceded in death by his sisters, Nefa “Vickie” Aguilar Jacobs, Patricia Aguilar; brother, Christobal Aguilar, and half-brother, Eligio Aguilar.